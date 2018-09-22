Bigbom (BBO) Reaches Market Cap of $570,172.00

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Bigbom has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Bigbom token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bancor Network and Kyber Network. Bigbom has a market cap of $570,172.00 and $201,694.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00280089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00150607 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.20 or 0.06461852 BTC.

Bigbom Token Profile

Bigbom launched on April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,999,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,278,791 tokens. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bigbom

Bigbom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Hotbit and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

