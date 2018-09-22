BidaskClub Upgrades Golar LNG (GLNG) to “Buy”

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 million. research analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 24.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 2.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 104.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 5.8% during the second quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.