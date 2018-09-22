BidaskClub Lowers Qualys (QLYS) to Hold

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QLYS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Qualys from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Qualys to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.07.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $86.80 on Thursday. Qualys has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Qualys had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.13 million. research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $130,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,536,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $1,761,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,458,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,694,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,316 shares of company stock worth $25,344,094 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 108,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.3% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

