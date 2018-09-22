BidaskClub Lowers Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

GBNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.63.

GBNK stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $898.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancorp had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Guaranty Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNK. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancorp

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

