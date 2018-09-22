BidaskClub Downgrades Orthopediatrics (KIDS) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Orthopediatrics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $409.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 192.23% and a negative net margin of 61.99%. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 9,525 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $321,278.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Unger sold 1,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

