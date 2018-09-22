BidaskClub Downgrades NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NEWT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Compass Point set a $19.00 target price on shares of NEWTEK Business Services and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Singular Research reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of NEWTEK Business Services in a report on Monday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

NEWT opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. NEWTEK Business Services has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $403.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.34.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 105.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is 108.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,624 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 156,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. 21.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

