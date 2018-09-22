BidaskClub Downgrades HMS (HMSY) to Buy

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

HMSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of HMS from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of HMS from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $31.99 on Thursday. HMS has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.13.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. HMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that HMS will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HMS news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 69,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,679,122.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 181,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 344.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

