BidaskClub Downgrades BMC Stock (BMCH) to Sell

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMCH. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stephens set a $26.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $26.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40. BMC Stock has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.17.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.73 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the second quarter valued at $161,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in BMC Stock by 47.9% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the second quarter valued at $232,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

