B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

B&G Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. 967,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.46. B&G Foods has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $39.75.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $388.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.91 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGS. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

