Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) a $92.00 Price Target

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) has been assigned a $92.00 price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICE. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. FIX started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

ICE opened at $77.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $64.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $5,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,860 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $222,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,017 shares of company stock valued at $22,391,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 57,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 676,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,073,000 after acquiring an additional 445,355 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $4,104,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

