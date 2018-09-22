Benefitfocus (BNFT) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Benefitfocus from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Benefitfocus to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 1.06. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $44.70.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 750 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 5,000 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $210,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,275 shares in the company, valued at $809,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,045 shares of company stock worth $399,056. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

