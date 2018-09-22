Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 11th

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the technology company on Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

BHE opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.25. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $23.98 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $660.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services, integrated technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

