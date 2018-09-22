Beigene (BGNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CLSA

CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $160.75 price target on the stock.

BGNE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.25.

Beigene stock opened at $163.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Beigene has a 1 year low of $77.54 and a 1 year high of $220.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.53 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 75.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. Beigene’s quarterly revenue was up 5279999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Beigene will post -10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $418,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $547,597.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,018. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 5,558.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

