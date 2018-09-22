Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Receives $19.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBBY. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:BBBY remained flat at $$19.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. 8,058,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,180. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.96. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, insider Eugene A. Castagna sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,746.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,333,483 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,495,000 after buying an additional 936,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,641,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,636,000 after purchasing an additional 297,632 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 90,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 71,723 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,495,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

