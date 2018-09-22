BB&T Securities LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)

BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned 2.54% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,771,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $50.20 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.