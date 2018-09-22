BB&T Securities LLC Has $652,000 Position in Lear Co. (LEA)

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Lear by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 27,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82,607 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $243.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, July 27th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on Lear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.28.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $159.35 on Friday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $152.62 and a one year high of $206.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

