BB&T Securities LLC Acquires 689 Shares of Dover Corp (DOV)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 50,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 106.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,348,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $90.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Dover’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 50,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $4,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 367,324 shares in the company, valued at $30,396,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dover to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, MED assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

