Barclays Cuts Micron Technology (MU) Price Target to $60.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.80.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 96,652,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,108,988. Micron Technology has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 54.94%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,508.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,604,100 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 151,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 415,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,806,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.