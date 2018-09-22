Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 93.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,123,410 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 367.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $79.60 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 88.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 350.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.