Bank of Nova Scotia Has $8.65 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,918 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $454,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,321,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,167,000 after purchasing an additional 166,417 shares during the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $8,168,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,622,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,159,000 after purchasing an additional 199,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,764.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

