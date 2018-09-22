Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 65,593 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,394,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,228,000 after buying an additional 205,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

