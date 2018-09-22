Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $13,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 34.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Five9 by 32.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Five9 by 296.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 74,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 55,837 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Five9 during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Five9 by 11.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -254.12 and a beta of 0.38. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.42 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $667,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,750.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $65,403.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,470 shares of company stock worth $4,007,561. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

