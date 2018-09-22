Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Franco Nevada worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the first quarter worth $297,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 33.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the first quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 85.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 22,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 10th. TD Securities set a $93.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Desjardins raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $63.95 on Friday. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of -0.19.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

