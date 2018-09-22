Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 56,892 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of Coupa Software worth $13,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Coupa Software by 29.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $536,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $76.78 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $84.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.61 million. equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $63.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Northland Securities cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.69.

In other Coupa Software news, SVP Ravi Thakur sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $621,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $102,419.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,312 shares of company stock worth $23,318,076. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.