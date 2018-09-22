Bank of Montreal (BMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Shares of BMO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 548,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7386 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

