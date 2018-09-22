Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (FDT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (BMV:FDT) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 8.84% of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH worth $59,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDT. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 536.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period.

FDT opened at $59.89 on Friday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH has a 12 month low of $1,047.39 and a 12 month high of $1,245.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.

