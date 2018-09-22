Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,838,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $61,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 25.6% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR opened at $34.48 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.