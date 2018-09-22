Bank of America Corp DE Buys 163,993 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,993 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.74% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $62,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 964.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,196,000.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $76.72.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

