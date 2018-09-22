Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,775,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,286 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.9% of MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $78,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $720,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 133.4% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,899,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,600 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 309,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $319.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

