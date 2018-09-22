Bank of America Corp (BAC) Holdings Raised by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,742,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $49,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.4% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.7% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $319.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

