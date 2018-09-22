Bancolombia (CIB) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CIB. Bank of America upgraded Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bancolombia from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 436,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Bancolombia had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 61.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Bancolombia by 479.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

