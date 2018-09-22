Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.58

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $6.58. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 4094705 shares.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 60.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.