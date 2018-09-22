Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Given a €6.70 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.30 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.97 ($8.10).

Shares of BME BBVA opened at €6.65 ($7.73) on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 1 year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

