Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLDP. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

BLDP opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $749.20 million, a P/E ratio of -145.33 and a beta of 1.69. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 million. equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 92,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 47,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 140,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

