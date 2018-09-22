Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Trading 0.7% Higher

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.53. 114,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,241,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

The firm has a market cap of $749.20 million, a P/E ratio of -145.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 million. sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 102.5% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 640,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 38.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 39,370 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 16.6% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 140,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 104.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 47,515 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 92,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares during the period. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

