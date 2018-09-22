Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,695,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,774,000 after acquiring an additional 55,303 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 160,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 21,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.01.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.14%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Howard Weil reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $138,615.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $48,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

