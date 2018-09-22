Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,095 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 85,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $3,434,123.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent B. Bickett sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,548 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,866. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE FNF opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $42.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 17th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.