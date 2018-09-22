Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $423,000 in Moelis & Co (MC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 429.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the second quarter worth $109,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the second quarter worth $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Moelis & Co from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

In other Moelis & Co news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $86,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $287,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 29.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MC opened at $57.25 on Friday. Moelis & Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $220.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.10%.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors.

