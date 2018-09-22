Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 898.50 ($11.70).

BAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.41) to GBX 950 ($12.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, September 3rd.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 729.60 ($9.50) on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 604 ($7.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.42).

In other news, insider Lucy Dimes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,330.21). Also, insider Mike Turner bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.59) per share, with a total value of £110,400 ($143,806.17).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering support services for defense, marine, aviation, and nuclear sectors. It operates through Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services, and International divisions. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services ranging from supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.