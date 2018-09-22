Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 898.50 ($11.70).
BAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.41) to GBX 950 ($12.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, September 3rd.
Shares of BAB opened at GBX 729.60 ($9.50) on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 604 ($7.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.42).
About Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering support services for defense, marine, aviation, and nuclear sectors. It operates through Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services, and International divisions. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services ranging from supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.
