B. Riley Cuts Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Price Target to $18.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.69.

FCX stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,947 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,659 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,060 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,913 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

