Axovant Sciences’ (AXON) Hold Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AXON. ValuEngine lowered Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Axovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Axovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $255.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.01.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). sell-side analysts anticipate that Axovant Sciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Axovant Sciences by 1,627.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 58,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axovant Sciences by 2,519.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 176,227 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Axovant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Axovant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axovant Sciences by 148.9% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 416,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 249,074 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease.

