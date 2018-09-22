Avrobio Inc (AVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Avrobio alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVRO stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,727. Avrobio has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($2.51). equities research analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.