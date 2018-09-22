AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) VP Sells $7,218,575.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total value of $7,218,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at $10,533,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $7.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $769.87. 485,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,347. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $553.49 and a 12-month high of $797.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 99.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 57.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,771,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 40,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in AutoZone by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Argus cut their price objective on AutoZone to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $773.95.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

