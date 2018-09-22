Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Receives $125.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALV. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.36. 1,565,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,025. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.34. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 42,589 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,812,993.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 40.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

