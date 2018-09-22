Autohome (ATHM) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ATHM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.47.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.96. Autohome has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.43 million during the quarter. Autohome had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 27.64%. analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Autohome by 34.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autohome by 17.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,310,000 after acquiring an additional 464,887 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Autohome during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Autohome during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Autohome by 148.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.