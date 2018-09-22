AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Boosted by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 23,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 162,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $204.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.06.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.48 per share, with a total value of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,034.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

