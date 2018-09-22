Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (AI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE AI traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,932. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$11.91 and a 12 month high of C$14.49.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of C$14.62 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Nancy Lockhart sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total transaction of C$93,980.00.

AI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.53 price objective (up previously from C$13.07) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

