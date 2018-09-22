Atmos Energy (ATO) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $104.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $102.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Shares of ATO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.01. 696,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,001. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.10.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $562.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.89%.

In other news, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,256,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,407.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $186,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

