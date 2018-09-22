ATLAS COPCO AB/S (ATLKY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

ATLKY stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 96.76%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. equities research analysts predict that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, vacuum solutions, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

