Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Athersys an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ATHX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

ATHX stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of -0.65. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Athersys had a negative net margin of 106.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. The business had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 517,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,661.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 14,420 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $28,984.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,917.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,088 shares of company stock valued at $149,487. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 377.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 361,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,000,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,520 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

